Star Wars Zero Company: A Tactical Adventure From Respawn Announced

A brand new chapter in the Star Wars gaming universe has just been revealed: Star Wars Zero Company. It’s going to be a single-player, turn-based tactics game developed by Bit Reactor, which previously made amazing titles like XCOM, Civilization, Elder Scrolls Online, and many more. Furthermore, Bit Reactor is collaborating with Respawn Entertainment, the studio that gave us Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Apex Legends.

Zero Company is said to be set in the iconic galaxy far, far away, where you will be recruiting members for your elite squad. Unlike other Star Wars titles focused on open-world exploration and action-packed features, Zero Company promises to be suited for a purely strategic and tactical experience. You will be in charge of your team, where you can order them on missions that break away from the typical Star Wars light-saber battles.

Image Credit: Star Wars Zero Company/Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment

Keep all your tasks away for a bit and make sure you are free on April 19. That day, the game will officially make its first appearance at the Star Wars Celebration held in Japan. The event will take place at 4:30 PM JST (7:30 AM UTC), and here, you can get a sneak peek or an exclusive look at this project.

Since Star Wars Zero Company is being made under Lucasfilm Games’ guidance, we can hope that the title delivers a fresh narrative experience for fans of the Star Wars franchise and lovers of strategy games. Stay connected with the official Star Wars website for more news and updates regarding Zero Company.

