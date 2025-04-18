Return of Darth Maul Confirmed in Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Animated Series

Every Star Wars fan chose their side pretty quickly after the franchise came into being. Some were fascinated by the Jedi Order and The Republic, while others were pulled in by Darth Vader and The Empire’s darkness. However, no matter which side one stands on, every fan of the franchise shares the same love and adoration for Darth Maul.

However, fans bid farewell to the character’s live-action version after Star Wars: The Clone Wars, with the character only appearing as a hologram in Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018. Now, fans of this character can rejoice since a new animated series centered around Darth Maul, titled Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, has been announced.

During the 20th anniversary of Lucasfilm Animation at the Star Wars Celebration, it was revealed that Sam Witwer will reprise the role of Darth Maul after lending his voice to the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars series. Not much information is available regarding the animated TV series as of now, except for the fact that it is set after the final season of Clone Wars and will revolve around Darth Maul, “Plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire.”

The panel also featured a clip from Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, which is being defined as dark and gritty, according to descriptions. In the clip, Darth Maul breaks out a force-sensitive Twi’lek from prison and offers to train her. In the process of breaking her out, the character also slices up some characters using his double-edged lightsaber.

As of now, we don’t have an exact release date for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, but it is said to debut sometime in 2026 on Disney+. So, let’s wait and see what awaits us…on the dark side!?