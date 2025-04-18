Star Wars: Starfighter Starring Ryan Gosling Gets a Release Date

Star Wars is one of the most beloved franchises ever created, and even after existing for so long, fans can’t get enough of the galaxy far, far away. At the Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 event today, a new Star Wars movie titled Star Wars Starfighter was announced to receive a release date. However, the best part of this movie is that it will star Ryan Gosling in the lead role, marking the actor’s entry into the Star Wars franchise.

It has been revealed that Star Wars: Starfighter will be released on May 28, 2027. The movie will be directed by Shawn Levy. Since the movie is still to begin production, we don’t have a lot of details regarding the project, except a few shared by Levy himself.

What Do We Know About The Star Wars: Starfighter Movie?

The movie is going to start filming this fall. Starfighter is said to be a standalone film set in the Star Wars Universe. The plot of this movie will take place 8 to 9 years after the events of Chapter 9, The Rise of Skywalker, and might feature some cameos from the characters we have seen in the sequel trilogy.

However, we still have no information regarding the character Ryan Gosling will be playing in Star Wars: Starfighter. So, let’s wait till we have more information regarding the project and stay tuned for more updates.