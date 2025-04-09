BAFTA Games Awards 2025: Full Winners List, Astro Bot Scores Best Game

With a new year of gaming already at hand, Astro Bot is the winner of another Game of the Year award, this time crowned by BAFTA. Astro Bot has already won over 15 awards in multiple categories at multiple award ceremonies. Games like Vampire Survivors and Hellblade 2 also had their crowning moments at the BAFTA Games Awards 2025. Tales of Kenzera: Zau, the debut title from Surgent Studios, founded by Abubakar Salim, took home the BAFTA for Game Beyond Entertainment. With that, let’s read through all the BAFTA Game Awards 2025 winners.

BAFTA Games Awards 2025 Full List

Apart from the Best Game, Astro Bot bagged 12 nominations and 4 wins at the event. Here is the complete list of nominations and winners for the BAFTA Games Awards 2025:

Best Game

ASTRO BOT – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment ( Winner )

BALATRO – LocalThunk/Playstack

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG – GameScience/GameScience

HELLDIVERS 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM – Nintendo/Nintendo

THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! – Coal Supper/Panic

Animation

ASTRO BOT – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment ( Winner )

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision

LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES – Guerrilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! – Coal Supper/Panic

WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment

Artistic Achievement

ASTRO BOT – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG – GameScience/GameScience

HAROLD HALIBUT – Slow Bros./ Slow Bros.

NEVA – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital ( Winner )

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

STILL WAKES THE DEEP – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

Audio Achievement

ANIMAL WELL – Billy Basso/Bigmode

ASTRO BOT – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment ( Winner )

HELLDIVERS 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE 2 – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

STAR WARS OUTLAWS – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

STILL WAKES THE DEEP – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

British Game

A HIGHLAND SONG – inkle Ltd

LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES – Guerrilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment

PAPER TRAIL – Newfangled Games/Newfangled Games

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

STILL WAKES THE DEEP – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! – Coal Supper/Panic ( Winner )

Debut Game

ANIMAL WELL – Billy Basso/Bigmode

BALATRO – LocalThunk/Playstack ( Winner )

PACIFIC DRIVE – Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive

THE PLUCKY SQUIRE – All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital

TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU – Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts

THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! – Coal Supper/Panic

Evolving Game

DIABLO IV – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE – Creative Studios 3/Square Enix

NO MAN’S SKY – Hello Games/Hello Games

SEA OF THIEVES – Rare/Xbox Game Studios

VAMPIRE SURVIVORS – Poncle/poncle ( Winner )

WORLD OF WARCRAFT – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

Family

ASTRO BOT – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment ( Winner )

CAT QUEST III – The Gentlebros/Kepler Interactive

LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES – Guerrilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment

LITTLE KITTY, BIG CITY – Double Dagger Studio/Double Dagger Studio

THE PLUCKY SQUIRE – All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital

SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE – Nintendo/Nintendo

Game Beyond Entertainment

BOTANY MANOR – Balloon Studios/Whitethorn Games

KIND WORDS 2 (LOFI CITY POP) – Popcannibal/Popcannibal

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU – Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts ( Winner )

TETRIS FOREVER – Digital Eclipse/Digital Eclipse

VAMPIRE THERAPIST – Little Bat Games/Little Bat Games

Game Design

ANIMAL WELL – Billy Basso/Bigmode

ASTRO BOT – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment ( Winner )

BALATRO – LocalThunk/Playstack

HELLDIVERS 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM – Nintendo/Nintendo

TACTICAL BREACH WIZARDS – Suspicious Developments/Suspicious Developments

Multiplayer

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision

HELLDIVERS 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment ( Winner )

LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES – Guerrilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment

SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE – Nintendo/Nintendo

TEKKEN 8 – BANDAI NAMCO Studios/ BANDAI NAMCO Studios

WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment

Music

ASTRO BOT Kenneth C M Young – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG – GameScience/GameScience

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – Square Enix/Square Enix

HELLDIVERS 2 Wilbert Roget II, Ross Tregenza, Keith Leary – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment ( Winner )

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

STAR WARS OUTLAWS Wilbert Roget II, Simon Koudriavtsev, Erik Jacobsson – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

Narrative

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG – GameScience/GameScience

DRAGON AGE: THE VEILGUARD – BioWare/Electronic Arts

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – Square Enix/Square Enix

METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO – ATLUS/SEGA ( Winner )

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

STILL WAKES THE DEEP – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

New Intellectual Property

ANIMAL WELL – Billy Basso/Bigmode

BALATRO – LocalThunk/Playstack

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG – GameScience/GameScience

METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO – ATLUS/SEGA

STILL WAKES THE DEEP – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode ( Winner )

THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! – Coal Supper/Panic

Performer in a Leading Role

ALEC NEWMAN as Cameron ‘Caz’ Mcleary in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode ( Winner )

HUMBERLY GONZALEZ as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

ISABELLA INCHBALD as Indika in Indika – Odd Meter/11 bit studios

LUKE ROBERTS as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2 – Bloober Team/Konami Digital Entertainment

MELINA JUERGENS as Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

Y’LAN NOEL as Troy Marshall in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision

Performer in a Supporting Role

ABBI GREENLAND & HELEN GOALEN as The Furies in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

ALDIS AMAH HAMILTON as Ástríðr in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

JON BLYTH as Big Ron in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/Panic

KAREN DUNBAR as Finlay in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode ( Winner )

MATT BERRY as Herbert the Gardener in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/Panic

MICHAEL ABUBAKAR as Brodie in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

Technical Achievement

ASTRO BOT – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG – GameScience/GameScience

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios ( Winner )

TINY GLADE – Pounce Light/Pounce Light

WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment

Hosted by comedian Phil Wang, this year’s eligibility to be a part of the awards ran from November 25, 2023, to November 15, 2024. Unlike The Game Awards 2024, remakes were only eligible in craft categories and DLCs in the evolving category. BAFTA also crowned the new IP category, separate from the debut games.

That concludes our list of all the nominations and winners from the 2025 BAFTA Games Awards. Do you think Astro Bot deserves the Best Game accolade? Tell us in the comments below!