BAFTA Games Awards 2025: Full Winners List, Astro Bot Scores Best Game

With a new year of gaming already at hand, Astro Bot is the winner of another Game of the Year award, this time crowned by BAFTA. Astro Bot has already won over 15 awards in multiple categories at multiple award ceremonies. Games like Vampire Survivors and Hellblade 2 also had their crowning moments at the BAFTA Games Awards 2025. Tales of Kenzera: Zau, the debut title from Surgent Studios, founded by Abubakar Salim, took home the BAFTA for Game Beyond Entertainment. With that, let’s read through all the BAFTA Game Awards 2025 winners.
BAFTA Games Awards 2025 Full List
Apart from the Best Game, Astro Bot bagged 12 nominations and 4 wins at the event. Here is the complete list of nominations and winners for the BAFTA Games Awards 2025:
Best Game
- ASTRO BOT – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment (Winner)
- BALATRO – LocalThunk/Playstack
- BLACK MYTH: WUKONG – GameScience/GameScience
- HELLDIVERS 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM – Nintendo/Nintendo
- THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! – Coal Supper/Panic
Animation
- ASTRO BOT – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment (Winner)
- CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
- LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES – Guerrilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! – Coal Supper/Panic
- WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
Artistic Achievement
- ASTRO BOT – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- BLACK MYTH: WUKONG – GameScience/GameScience
- HAROLD HALIBUT – Slow Bros./ Slow Bros.
- NEVA – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital (Winner)
- SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- STILL WAKES THE DEEP – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
Audio Achievement
- ANIMAL WELL – Billy Basso/Bigmode
- ASTRO BOT – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment (Winner)
- HELLDIVERS 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE 2 – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- STAR WARS OUTLAWS – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
- STILL WAKES THE DEEP – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
British Game
- A HIGHLAND SONG – inkle Ltd
- LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES – Guerrilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- PAPER TRAIL – Newfangled Games/Newfangled Games
- SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- STILL WAKES THE DEEP – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
- THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! – Coal Supper/Panic (Winner)
Debut Game
- ANIMAL WELL – Billy Basso/Bigmode
- BALATRO – LocalThunk/Playstack (Winner)
- PACIFIC DRIVE – Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive
- THE PLUCKY SQUIRE – All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital
- TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU – Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts
- THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! – Coal Supper/Panic
Evolving Game
- DIABLO IV – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE – Creative Studios 3/Square Enix
- NO MAN’S SKY – Hello Games/Hello Games
- SEA OF THIEVES – Rare/Xbox Game Studios
- VAMPIRE SURVIVORS – Poncle/poncle (Winner)
- WORLD OF WARCRAFT – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
Family
- ASTRO BOT – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment (Winner)
- CAT QUEST III – The Gentlebros/Kepler Interactive
- LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES – Guerrilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- LITTLE KITTY, BIG CITY – Double Dagger Studio/Double Dagger Studio
- THE PLUCKY SQUIRE – All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital
- SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE – Nintendo/Nintendo
Game Beyond Entertainment
- BOTANY MANOR – Balloon Studios/Whitethorn Games
- KIND WORDS 2 (LOFI CITY POP) – Popcannibal/Popcannibal
- SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU – Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts (Winner)
- TETRIS FOREVER – Digital Eclipse/Digital Eclipse
- VAMPIRE THERAPIST – Little Bat Games/Little Bat Games
Game Design
- ANIMAL WELL – Billy Basso/Bigmode
- ASTRO BOT – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment (Winner)
- BALATRO – LocalThunk/Playstack
- HELLDIVERS 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM – Nintendo/Nintendo
- TACTICAL BREACH WIZARDS – Suspicious Developments/Suspicious Developments
Multiplayer
- CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
- HELLDIVERS 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment (Winner)
- LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES – Guerrilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE – Nintendo/Nintendo
- TEKKEN 8 – BANDAI NAMCO Studios/ BANDAI NAMCO Studios
- WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
Music
- ASTRO BOT Kenneth C M Young – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- BLACK MYTH: WUKONG – GameScience/GameScience
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – Square Enix/Square Enix
- HELLDIVERS 2 Wilbert Roget II, Ross Tregenza, Keith Leary – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment (Winner)
- SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- STAR WARS OUTLAWS Wilbert Roget II, Simon Koudriavtsev, Erik Jacobsson – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
Narrative
- BLACK MYTH: WUKONG – GameScience/GameScience
- DRAGON AGE: THE VEILGUARD – BioWare/Electronic Arts
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – Square Enix/Square Enix
- METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO – ATLUS/SEGA (Winner)
- SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- STILL WAKES THE DEEP – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
New Intellectual Property
- ANIMAL WELL – Billy Basso/Bigmode
- BALATRO – LocalThunk/Playstack
- BLACK MYTH: WUKONG – GameScience/GameScience
- METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO – ATLUS/SEGA
- STILL WAKES THE DEEP – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode (Winner)
- THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! – Coal Supper/Panic
Performer in a Leading Role
- ALEC NEWMAN as Cameron ‘Caz’ Mcleary in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode (Winner)
- HUMBERLY GONZALEZ as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
- ISABELLA INCHBALD as Indika in Indika – Odd Meter/11 bit studios
- LUKE ROBERTS as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2 – Bloober Team/Konami Digital Entertainment
- MELINA JUERGENS as Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- Y’LAN NOEL as Troy Marshall in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
Performer in a Supporting Role
- ABBI GREENLAND & HELEN GOALEN as The Furies in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- ALDIS AMAH HAMILTON as Ástríðr in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- JON BLYTH as Big Ron in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/Panic
- KAREN DUNBAR as Finlay in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode (Winner)
- MATT BERRY as Herbert the Gardener in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/Panic
- MICHAEL ABUBAKAR as Brodie in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
Technical Achievement
- ASTRO BOT – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- BLACK MYTH: WUKONG – GameScience/GameScience
- CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
- SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios (Winner)
- TINY GLADE – Pounce Light/Pounce Light
- WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
Hosted by comedian Phil Wang, this year’s eligibility to be a part of the awards ran from November 25, 2023, to November 15, 2024. Unlike The Game Awards 2024, remakes were only eligible in craft categories and DLCs in the evolving category. BAFTA also crowned the new IP category, separate from the debut games.
That concludes our list of all the nominations and winners from the 2025 BAFTA Games Awards. Do you think Astro Bot deserves the Best Game accolade? Tell us in the comments below!