Star Wars: Visions Renewed for Season 3 By Lucasfilm and Disney

Star Wars: Visions is Disney’s popular anthology series that premiered back in 2021. The animation and concept of the animated series made it a direct competition of Netflix’s Love, Death, and Robots. However, unlike Netflix’s sweetheart, Visions only focused on telling individual stories set in the Star Wars universe. So far, the series has received two incredible seasons, and looking at the positive reception around both seasons, the streaming network has announced a third season for the series. In the Disney Content showcase event that took place in Singapore, Lucasfilm and Disney announced that Star Wars: Visions will arrive in 2025 with Season 3.



The event also revealed that the new season will consist of 9 episodes set in Japan. These episodes will be handled by some amazing animation studios, including WIT Studio, Kinema Citrus, Kamikaze Douga, Trigger, Production I.G., Polygon Pictures, and David Productions. So, you could say that Season 3 of Visions will not only be a treat for Star Wars fans but also for anime fanatics around the world.

The first season of Visions featured nine episodes, all animated by popular Japanese anime studios. The series won several awards, and fans loved the short stories about Star Wars that were told from a different cultural perspective. In the second season, however, Lucasfilm went global and featured animation studios from around the world. Now, the creators are taking a U-Turn and going back to Japan for all nine episodes.

The audience loved the first two seasons, and, in fact, the show garnered new Star Wars fans through its fantastic animation. Even fans who haven’t watched any Star Wars property in their lives rushed to watch Visions—that’s the beauty of anthology series with beautiful animation. So, it’s safe to assume that the third season will have the same impact on the world, given that animation studios like WIT Studio have also entered the picture.