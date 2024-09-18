EA Confirms Star Wars Jedi ‘The Final Chapter’ is Being Developed by Respawn

Star Wars is a franchise that sometimes feels juiced too much by many video game companies. However, EA is the one company that aced the Star Wars story with modern gameplay, especially with the Jedi series. And, it seems EA is preparing the final chapter of the Star Wars Jedi story as Respawn is developing it.

On Tuesday, at the EA Investor Day 2024 conference, Laura Miele, EA Entertainment and Technology president mentioned that Respawn studio is developing the final chapter of the Jedi storyline. During the conference, Laura said,

“Respawn is working hard to bring the final chapter of this thrilling story to players,”

Star Wars Games by EA Crosses 40 Million Players

While talking about the Star Wars series on EA, she commented, “We have delivered some of the highest quality and best-selling Star Wars games of all-time, with over $5 billion in net bookings.” She continued the sentence by stating that the franchise has surpassed 40 million players since its inception in 2019. The most recent title, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, debuted on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 17.

While we do not have much information on the final chapter in the Star Wars trilogy by EA, we must note that the original director of 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and 2023’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Stig Asmussen left Respawn to make his own studio Giant Skull. However, before leaving the company, he told IGN, “I always wanted to see this as a trilogy.”

This confirmation comes immediately after EA shared info on the latest Battlefield game. While the upcoming Battlefield game will retain core principles, the Jedi storyline might have been ready ever since the first game was released. Especially if we go by the words of the original director.

Well, it seems EA is going in the direction where the director of the first games wanted to take it. As Star Wars Jedi: Survivor enters PS4 and Xbox One today, the players number could get higher. This can get more players ready for the final chapter made by Respawn. If Respawn keeps the fan expectations in check, it could possibly be one of the best Star Wars games as well.

Are you excited about the final chapter of Star Wars Jedi? Share your thoughts in the comments below.