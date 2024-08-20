Fans Demand This Popular Star Wars Series’ Renewal After Its Cancellation by Disney

The American Sci-fi Star Wars television show ‘The Acolyte’ premiered on Disney Plus with two episodes on June 4, 2024. It consisted of 8 episodes that ran until July 16, 2024. Initially, the series was hugely praised by the audience, and that’s why it sits in the 7th position on the Top 10 chart of the streaming platform. However, the show’s viewership started declining in the third week.

Since then, The Acolyte has received more criticism than appreciation. Despite coming with some of the best action sequences, the show had to suffer a lot of social media toxicity. Well, it looks like Disney finally acknowledged the community’s response to The Acolyte – as per recent reports, Disney has cancelled the 8-episodic Star Wars series just after the first season. They canceled The Acolyte because they couldn’t stand the sight of two hot people of colour holding hands but I will always remember! pic.twitter.com/d5lp9Z4MhB— Dr. Danielle (@danies394) August 20, 2024 stars wars content been the same boring blaster pew-pew media for years and we finally get a show diving into jedi/sith lore and yall get it cancelled because the lead isn’t a white man #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/ZCPhPn1WSW— ceo of kory (@korysverse) August 19, 2024

The TV show bombed so badly that it’s currently sitting on an IMDB rating of 4.1. Given the ratings, it makes sense why the Disney Plus series will not continue. However, what’s truly surprising is that while some fans are satisfied with the decision, there’s a part of the community that wants the show to get renewed. This part of the Star Wars community believes that the franchise wanted this sort of uniqueness in the stories. In fact, these fans want the show to get another season so badly that they got “#RenewTheAcolyte” trending on Twitter.

X has been bombarded by Star Wars fans with tweets showcasing their disappointment with the news about the cancellation of the TV show. A user tweeted, ‘Cancelling The Acolyte is one of the worst decisions ever. It was a series that was finally pushing Star Wars into new fresh directions and was set up for an even better second season. But a bunch of babies couldn’t handle that and now we’ll be stuck with more of the same forever.’

‘The Acolyte being cancelled is just another example of toxic internet hate. The show never got a chance to breathe and half the people hating on it never even watched an episode. It’s not my favourite piece of Star Wars content but it certainly didn’t deserve to be axed‘, says another. Acolyte being canceled sucks. Deeply imperfect show but at least it was TRYING to branch out with new ideas, characters, and stories from what we are used to. It had *something* behind it even if the execution wasn’t there all the time. Such a shame, makes me sad.— joe bro (@jbromovies) August 19, 2024 the way disney has so much money and they couldnt have given them just one more season to conclude everything… #theacolyte pic.twitter.com/sVq2TRjYxQ— big sister general (@bulepidr) August 19, 2024

The Acolyte was a high-budget Star Wars series, so it’s understandable why the creators took the negative comments and the low viewership seriously. However, we do hope that Disney Plus doesn’t fret about including another Star Wars project to its library after the show’s drastic failure and we get to witness other content set in the massive universe.