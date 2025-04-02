The Last of Us Season 2 Channels ‘Empire Strikes Back’ Style, Says Showrunner

Star Wars fans certainly know what the title of the article suggests. However, for the unacquainted, it’s a Star Wars film that sees the Rebel Alliance’s struggles against the Empire. So, what does the showrunner of The Last of Us mean? Well, by giving the Star Wars reference, Craig is hinting at the darker events of The Last of Us Season 2.

In an interview with THR, when Craig Mazin was asked if the new season harbors that Empire Strikes Back vibe, he couldn’t resist agreeing to it. He also revealed that after all the challenges, Joe and Ellie had a satisfying ending in Season 1, but the upcoming season will be different. ”They aren’t getting away with shit,” says Craig.

“I think about that a lot — because I love The Empire Strikes Back, and I think everybody should.”- Craig Mazin

The Last of Us Season 1 almost got Ellie killed as the Fireflies looked forward to operating on the girl’s brain and creating the cure to save humanity from collapsing. However, Joel, who started seeing his own daughter in Ellie, killed the surgeon and every other Firefly who wanted to kill her. He told Ellie a fabricated story, and the duo left the hospital.

The Last of Us Season 2 is a couple of weeks away, and its official trailer has already hinted at the electrifying events that the episodes will feature. On top of everything, despite being shorter than the pilot season, the new installment will bring new characters and some thrilling action sequences. Things will also be changed for Joel and Ellie with the entry of a bigger threat called Abby.

The show will not only feature even scarier infected, but it will also force Ellie to face the demons inside of her. Season 2 of The Last of Us will force viewers to think about who is actually the good guy in this story.