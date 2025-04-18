The Mandalorian and Grogu Movie Release Date Revealed Along With Exciting Updates

The Mandalorian and Grogu movie will officially be the latest entry in the Star Wars franchise since Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. Can you believe that it’s already been six years since a Star Wars movie hit the big screens? The Star Wars Celebration Japan (SWCJ) event is currently ongoing in Chiba, and we have got our first look at several upcoming Star Wars projects, including the release date for The Mandalorian and Grogu movie.

While the release window for the upcoming Mando movie was previously revealed at D23 Expo, the production team has now officially confirmed that The Mandalorian and Grogu movie will premiere on May 22, 2026.

The Mandalorian and Grogu comes to theaters May 22, 2026. #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/Z7DRuvkG7M — Star Wars (@starwars) April 18, 2025

The Mandalorian and Grogu will be the first Star Wars movie adapted from a Disney+ TV show to release in theaters globally. Along with Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Baby Yoda, Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White have joined the star-studded cast.

We are a long way from getting an official trailer, but new footage of The Mandalorian and Grogu was screened today at the SWCJ event. Weaver (in a New Republic attire) was seen handing out a quest to the Mandalorian. Moreover, Jeremy Allen White will portray the role of Rotta, the son of Jabba the Hutt. He is described as a gladiator with a jacked physique who will cross paths with the Mandalorian in the upcoming movie.

The production of the new Star Wars movie is well underway, and we expect to hear more exciting updates in the coming months. Meanwhile, what are your expectations from The Mandalorian and Grogu movie? Let us know in the comments below.