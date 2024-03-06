The STALKER Trilogy Is Available on Xbox Right Now!

In today’s Xbox preview event, GSC Game World announced the STALKER Trilogy for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. In even better news, the STALKER Trilogy is available to play on Xbox right now. This will be the first time the STALKER universe makes its way out of the PC world!

The trilogy is called the Legends of the Zone bundle and is available on the Microsoft Store for $39.99. The trilogy contains the Shadow of Chernobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Pripyat. You can also buy each of the games individually for $19.99 each. We also got a glimpse of the STALKER trilogy in the console through a brief trailer:

A Recap Before STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

The STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is nearing its release date of September 5, 2024, on day one of Game Pass. This makes a perfect time for the franchise to introduce the console audience to the legacy of the horror survival FPS game.

According to GSC Game World PR Specialist Zakhar Bocharov, it was important to get the horror, first-person shooter, exploration, and immersive sim done right for the console version. He further says,

“We wanted to bring S.T.A.L.K.E.R. to consoles for quite some time, and we worked closely with our trusted partners at Mataboo to make that happen,…..S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is a direct continuation of the plot and a standalone title, but obviously knowing the previous events and characters would help you to enjoy certain story moments, nods, and Easter eggs better.”

The preview also mentions the games in this bundle are ‘refined for consoles‘. This could only mean the experience will be better even after all these years. With the recent shift of some Xbox exclusives to other platforms, Xbox gets its classics coming from the PC universe.

