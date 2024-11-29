Home > News > Spy x Family Chapter 108 Gets New Release Date After a Sudden Hiatus

Aparna Ukil
Anya, Bond and Yor in Spy X Family
Image Credit: X/Spy X Family
In Short
  • Spy x Family Chapter 108 was supposed to be released on December 8, 2024, however, it won't.
  • The official Shonen Jump+ X account revealed that chapter 108 will be released on December 23, 2024.
  • The reason for the sudden break in the Spy x Family manga release is still unknown.

Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family debuted in 2019, and since then, the creator has blessed us with 107 incredible chapters. Manga readers are already aware of the unexpected hiatuses that popular mangas frequently face. However, it’s still pretty disappointing when a manga chapter is delayed after leaving fans on the edge of their seats with the previous chapter’s events.

Spy x Family Chapter 108 was initially supposed to be released on December 8, 2024, but recently, Shonen Jump+ took to their official X account to share that the chapter has been delayed. However, the news came with a new release date for the much-awaited manga chapter.

Spy x Family Chapter 108 New Release Date Announced

The release of Spy x Family Chapter 108 has been postponed to December 23, 2024. The reason for the delay is still unknown. However, it is understandable that manga creators’ work can get hectic sometimes, and these breaks can help them develop more creative ideas for new chapters. While some authors exert themselves by working day and night without thinking of their health and eventually end up falling sick, many mangakas take care of themselves by taking breaks every now and then.

The Spy x Family manga has received 16 arcs so far, and at the time of writing this article, it is on its 17th arc, titled “Term Break.” As the name signifies, this arc sees Anya and her classmates enjoying their time off with their families following the end of Eden Academy’s first term.

In Spy x Family Chapter 107, Anya leaves the contest and heads toward the fortune-telling booths with Loid and Yor. Unexpectedly, Yor comes across Melinda Desmond, and Loid gets curious to see the duo making a bond so that he can proceed with Plan C. Now, in the new chapter, we will get to see whether Loid will be able to get what he desires or not.

Aparna Ukil

