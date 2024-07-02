Spy x Family Code: White Gets India Release Date

Spy x Family is the best ongoing comedy anime that everyone in the community adores. The anime’s massive success has led to the expansion of the franchise with movies. The first movie, Spy x Family Code: White, was released in Japan and global markets earlier this year and is now headed to Indian theaters at last. So, here is everything you need to know about the Spy x Family Code: White movie release in India.

PVR INOX Pictures has recently been catering to the needs of Indian anime fans, bringing some of the best anime movies, such as Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle, Blue Giant, etc. to the subcontinent. Last evening, the official PVR INOX X account shared that the Spy x Family Code: White movie will be released in India on July 19, 2024. Get ready for equal parts comedy, family drama & spy action!🕵️‍♂️

Spy x Family Code: White is releasing on 19 July!💥

The Spy x Family Code: White movie features a completely original story that retains some canon elements from the source material. If you’re curious about the plot of this movie, here is how it goes: “In an attempt to keep himself from being replaced in Operation Strix, Loid teams up and helps Anya win a cooking competition at Eden Academy.”

That said, keep your eyes peeled for the ticket bookings on PVR’s website and the Bookmyshow app shortly. That said, are you planning to watch the Spy x Family Code: White in theatres nearby? Let us know in the comments below.