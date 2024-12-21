Spy x Family Season 3 Release Window Confirmed at Jump Festa 2025

We haven’t seen the amusing Forger family back in action for well over a year. Spy x Family season 2 concluded in December 2023, but it was followed by the release of the Spy × Family Code: White movie for international fans in 2024. Now, fans eagerly are waiting to watch the canon story in the third season, but they will have to wait a while longer.

At Jump Festa 2025 today, we have learned the release window for the upcoming Season 3 of Spy x Family, and it’s not as soon as you might expect.

In line with the season 2 schedule, Spy x Family season 3 is scheduled to be released in October 2025. Kazuaki Shimada, the Chief Animation Director of Spy x Family anime shared an illustration and a key visual featuring Anya and her dog Bond to celebrate the Jump Festa announcement.

So, if you have been wondering when will Spy x Family season 3 be coming out, we still have a long wait ahead of us. In the meantime, stay tuned for more updates regarding the episode count, trailer, and more details related to the third season.

That said, are you looking forward to the third season of Spy x Family next year? Let us know in the comments below.