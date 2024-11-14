One Piece Manga Goes on Two Week Break Due to Oda’s Health Concerns

Recently, it feels like it is not the best time to be a One Piece fan as both the anime and manga are going through long hiatuses often. We just came out of a tiring two-week break last week with the release of chapter 1131, learning more about Loki. But, it looks like we are not done. Well, as confirmed by the Shonen Jump team, we will witness another two-week-long break for the One Piece manga. Wondering why is One Piece going on a break so frequently? Find out the reason for Eiichiro Oda taking a break from his magnum opus this often here.

Oda’s Health Issues Lead to Frequent Breaks in the One Piece Manga

When chapter 1131 came out, everyone was happy to hear that there would be no break for their beloved manga this week. In fact, in the notes for the previous chapter, Oda remarked that he has returned to his hometown from the shooting location of One Piece live-action season 2 and will be working on the manga with full force.

However, for the last couple of days, there has been a lot of confusion in the community. Both the official sources and leakers were seen reporting yet another two-week break for the manga without disclosing any reason. To add to the confusion, the Manga Plus app initially displayed a December release date for Chapter 1132. But yesterday, it was changed to this week’s release date again, thus, adding to the confusion.

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via X/@OnePieceAnime)

To clear the air, Shonen Jump released an official statement regarding the break for the One Piece manga. To our misfortune, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda isn’t in his best health and so that is the reason for another two week hiatus for the manga. The official statement reads that the manga will take a break “because of the author’s poor physical health condition.”

Moreover, the official statement also reveals the date when the One Piece manga will be back from its lengthy hiatus. As confirmed, the upcoming One Piece chapter 1132 will be released on December 2, 2024, in the New Year’s Issue #1 in Japan. Moreover, fans from other global regions can read the latest chapter on December 1 due to time zone differences.

As a longtime One Piece fans, it definitely pains to see that we are getting another unexpected break for the manga, especially when the anime is on a shocking six-month hiatus. However, it is essential for our beloved Oda sensei to rest and recover well in this time to treat us with the Elbaf arc.

We wish Oda sensei a speedy recovery and hope to see the One Piece manga back in action next month.