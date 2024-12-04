Home > News > Spotify Wrapped 2024 is Here, This Time With Google’s AI Hosts

Spotify Wrapped 2024 is Here, This Time With Google’s AI Hosts

  • Spotify Wrapped 2024 is now available for everyone globally.
  • This time, it features two dynamic AI hosts powered by Google's Notebook LM audio overview feature.
  • The feature is available in English for free and premium users in select regions, including the US, UK, and Australia.

The wait is finally over as the much-awaited Spotify Wrapped has dropped like we predicted. But this time, the company has a special surprise in store for us. This year, you won’t be exploring your year in music all by yourself. Yes, there will be a couple of AI podcast hosts powered by Google’s Notebook who will join you to unravel your musical journey.

Spotify has partnered with Google this year for their Wrapped. It uses an audio overview feature that we first saw introduced with Notebook LM back in September. In a recent blog post, Spotify shared “Fans can immerse themselves in the top songs, artists, and genres that soundtracked their year, all delivered using generative AI by two dynamic hosts”.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 AI Podcast Hosts
Image Credit: Spotify

To get your AI Wrapped, head over to the Spotify app, then go to the Wrapped feed, and tap on Your Spotify Wrapped AI podcast. The best part is that this feature isn’t exclusive to premium subscribers. Even users with a free tier account can enjoy their 2024 Wrapped with Google’s AI co-hosts.

The only bummer is that it is available for select few regions. As Spotify mentioned, “Your Spotify Wrapped AI podcast will be available in English for eligible Free and Premium users for a limited time across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, and Sweden”.

I personally loved this feature and felt that it went under the radar of most people. Google did a solid by partnering with Spotify for Wrapped and thus deserves this limelight. So how did you like your AI-powered Spotify Wrapped for 2024? Let us know in the comments below.

