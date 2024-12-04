Amazon Music Takes On Spotify Wrapped With Its “Delivered” Year-End Recap

Amazon Music has always felt like a tacked-on extra for Prime members with little personality of its own. But it seems like Amazon’s got a little green with envy seeing the success of Spotify’s yearly Wrapped and how it has slowly taken over the spot for the most anticipated year-end event. This could be why they have released their take on the same with Amazon Music Delivered.

The company recently shared a YouTube video announcing a special delivery for music lovers with their “Delivered” recap. As you would expect, it shows your top songs, artists, and your time with Alexa. The latter shows how much time you have spent listening to songs on the smart speaker.

Image Credit: Amazon (via YouTube/ Amazon Music Industry, screenshot by Anshuman Jain/ Beebom)

Alexa owners will also receive a special gift. If you have listened to certain artists enough to the point where they have topped your charts, you may be eligible for a unique audio message from them. If you have such a message, your Alexa device will show a yellow flashing light, and you can then ask to play it for you.

This last part seems similar to what Spotify is cooking for this year’s Wrapped. We reported that the platform is asking artists to create a short message for their top listeners. So, I guess Amazon beat them to the punch.

So if you are an Amazon Music listener, you can check out your Delivered by heading over to the app, then going to Library. Here you will see a “2024 Delivered” banner. Now just tap on it and see what your music tastes say about you.

First YouTube Music and now Amazon, it looks like everyone wants to be the cool kid with their yearly recap. While I am glad Amazon is finally doing something with its Music streaming platform, I hope that isn’t the only bit of identity that it gets, and the company evolves it into something more. But what are your thoughts on the topic? Let us know in the comments below.