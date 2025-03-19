You Can Soon Share Spotify Songs Directly to Your WhatsApp Status

One of the big reasons I have stuck with Spotify even though I despise its algorithm is its cross-app compatibility. Just months ago, Instagram got the ability to directly add songs from Reels to a Spotify playlist. Now, the messaging service is taking a step further by letting share your favorite Spotify tracks more seamlessly on WhatsApp status.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.25.8.3 for Android lets you directly send tracks from Spotify to WhatsApp status updates. When you share a song on Spotify, you should see a new option for “Status”. Select this option, and you will see a new song preview that shows the song name, artists, and album.

Also Read: How to Download WhatsApp Status Video and Images

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

You should also see a “Play on Spotify” option above, which takes you to Spotify and plays the shared track. This is identical to how Spotify song previews show up on Instagram stories, and I feel WhatsApp is trying to bring the same experience to their app as well.

The team at Meta has been trying to bridge the gap between Instagram and WhatsApp, by bringing a lot of the features from the popular photo-sharing app like photo stickers, the ability to add songs to status updates, and usernames.

This new change seems to be a step in that direction. However, this option is still in beta and available for limited users. Hopefully, WhatsApp will roll out this new option to everyone in the coming weeks. But what are your thoughts on the topic? Let us know in the comments below.