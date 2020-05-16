Almost three years back, music streaming giant Spotify discontinued support for the Safari web browser on Apple devices without any proper explanation. This made Mac users turn to either the native Spotify Mac app or other web browsers. The company has now silently resumed support for Safari – without any official word, again!

As spotted by a Reddit user who goes by the name wolfStroker, the official supported browser list on Spotify’s website has been updated to reflect the changes. If you are a committed Safari user, you can start using Spotify web player once again.

While the absence of the web player was probably not missed due to a dedicated Mac app, users who prefer using web apps can finally rejoice. We tried out the Spotify web player on a 2017 MacBook Pro and it worked flawlessly. No hiccups whatsoever.

However, if the web player is not working as intended, you may try one of the following suggestions given by Spotify for troubleshooting any potential issues:

Your web browser may need updating. You can check and update it in the Help section of your browser’s menu.

Try opening the web player in a private/ incognito window and give the web player a try. Find the option to open a new private/ incognito window in your browser’s menu.

If you see the message “Playback of protected content is not enabled”, check out Enable the web player.

Check @SpotifyStatus on Twitter for any ongoing issues.

Some shared or public networks (e.g. schools/ work/ office) restrict access to certain services. You can contact your admin for more information.

With recent improvements to Spotify, like the ability to host group sessions and filling the voids of its library by securing much-awaited licensing deals with Warner Music Group and Saregama, Spotify continues to dominate the streaming space, followed closely by potential alternatives.