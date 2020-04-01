Swedish music streaming giant Spotify has renewed its global licensing partnership with Warner Music Group. This way, Spotify India users will finally be able to listen to tracks of popular artists including Led Zeppelin, Linkin Park, Green Day, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, and many other missing artists.

“Spotify and Warner Music Group are pleased to announce a renewed global licensing partnership. This expanded deal covers countries where Spotify is available today, as well as additional markets. The two companies look forward to collaborating on impactful global initiatives for Warner artists and songwriters, and working together to grow the music industry over the long term.”, said Spotify and Warner Media Group in a joint statement.

This new partnership follows the multi-territory global licensing deal with Warner Chappell Music earlier this year in January. The difference between these two partnerships is that the newer one includes all artists under Warner Music Group while the previous one was limited to artists whose albums were published under Warner Chappell.

If you’ve no idea regarding Warner’s grudge against Spotify, Warner took Spotify to the Mumbai High Court citing license claims in August 2018, which resulted in a huge delay over the planned launch and Spotify ended up launching the service without Warner’s collection in the country.

Ever since the launch of Spotify India in February last year, the unavailability of songs from popular artists put them in a difficult position to compete against other players in the Indian streaming market.

The company should hopefully be able to attract potential users now that Warner’s collection is finally available in Spotify India. While it is good news for us consumers, it would tighten up domestic competition amidst players including JioSaavn, Wynk Music, Gaana.