Close to one year after launch, Spotify is rushing to perk up its songs library in India. The streaming giant recently renewed its licensing deal with Warner Group to bring music from a slew of international artists to Spotify in India. Now, if you’re someone who loves the tunes from the 70s and 80s, Spotify has got your back.

As announced today, the company has signed a licensing deal with Saregama to bring the record label’s complete catalogue to Spotify. It spans across music from Bollywood films, Carnatic, Hindustani classical, and devotional music in over 25 languages.

So, thanks to this deal, whose music should you now expect to find on Spotify? Well, it includes more than 100,000 retro tracks, including those from Lata Mangeshkar, R.D. Burman, Mohammed Rafi, Hemant Kumar, and many others. You can tune in to some evergreen tracks such as Chhod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahega, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Rimjhim Gire Saawan, and Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein, among others.

“Now, with the full Saregama catalogue available on Spotify India, our users will not only find their favorite retro music across local languages, but also be able to discover more old-school songs through Spotify’s locally curated playlists – both editorial and algorithmic,” said Paul Smith, Director of Global Licensing, Spotify in an official statement.

Spotify will further serve you playlists (like This is Asha Bhosle, Old is Gold) to quickly check out oldies from your favorite artists. The company is also curating actor-centric playlists, including music from movies that stars Bollywood superstars, like Amitabh Bachchan, late Rishi Kapoor, and others.

With the addition of the Warner Chappell, Warner Group, and Saregama, it looks like Spotify is finally up to speed with its Indian competitors. Now is the time to pick up a subscription if you haven’t already.