Mac Users Are Not Happy with Safari 15’s New Tab Design

Apple released Safari 15 last month for Macs running macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina ahead of macOS Monetery’s public launch. While the latest update of Safari brings new features, including tab groups, start page sync, automatic HTTPS upgrade, one change that has drawn the most criticism is the browser’s redesigned tabs.

According to Apple, tabs in Safari have a rounder and more defined appearance and they adjust to match the colors of each site. This also means that the web page appears as if it is extended to the edge of the window. While it should look aesthetically pleasing in theory, the implementation is not up to the mark on websites with bright colors.

For instance, if a website has a bright color that doesn’t usually go easy on the eyes, Safari will continue showing it as long as you browse the page. In fact, as Twitter user miemo points out, the color stays even if you scroll towards the bottom of the website. You can change this behavior by disabling the ‘Show color in tab bar’ toggle from Safari’s settings though. Oh sweet jeesus, this gets worse every minute I use it.



That said, the biggest complaint about Safari 15’s tabs, is the contrast difference between active and inactive tabs. In old Safari releases, the light color that blends into the browser indicates the active tab. However, that’s no longer the case with Safari 15. In Safari 15, the dark accent is meant to represent the active tab and inactive tabs are shown in a lighter accent that’s relatively darker than the rest of the browser.

To put all that in perspective, check out the image gallery below:

So, how do you feel about Safari 15’s new tabs redesign? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.