Spotify is today adding a new feature for its users, aimed at making group listening an easier, and probably a bit more fun trend. The popular music streaming platform’s latest feature is called ‘Group Session’ and it’s exactly what it sound like.

Users will be able to create a unique Spotify code that they can share with other Spotify users. Once they connect, they will be able to control playback, add tracks or remove tracks from the queue and more. Changes made by anyone in the Group Session will reflect across all devices connected to the host.

The feature sounds like a neat way to make sure your party music is essentially a mix of everyone’s favourite music, and one person doesn’t end up shouldering the responsibility to handle all of the music for everyone. It’s also something Spotify is hoping will help people stuck in lockdown, allowing everyone in a house to collaborate on and control a playlist.

Group Session has been in development at least since last year, when popular reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong discovered that Spotify is working on ‘Social Listening’.

Spotify is working on Social Listening, letting friends to control music together with their own devices Scan Spotify Code or open link for it to begin For example, I'm listening Spotify right now. Feel free to introduce me new music: https://t.co/f59D0sis7Y pic.twitter.com/nPOlcPwQdG — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 31, 2019

Group Sessions are only available for Spotify Premium members, and the scannable code can also only be scanned by Premium account holders only. Spotify is obviously hoping to get more people to subscribe to the premium version of the app by offering them yet another incentive. The feature is in beta, and it’s being rolled out right now so it may take some time before it shows up on your account.