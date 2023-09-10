Spotify Will Soon Let You Share Songs as “Audio Surprises” with Friends

It is without a doubt that the music streaming space is still dominated by Spotify, even though rivals like YouTube Music and Apple Music have made significant headways. The fact that Spotify is constantly testing and rolling out tons of features makes it a go-to choice for users. And now, Spotify is eating an exciting new feature that adds a touch of mystery to the songs you share with others.

Spotify Is Testing a New Way to Share Music

As spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user Saadh Jawwadh, Spotify is experimenting with a new “Share it as an audio surprise“ feature. As the name tells, this feature aims to make the entire audio-sharing experience a fun and mysterious task. Once selected, you will be able to conceal the album art of the song and instead, replace it with a gift wrap before sharing it with your friends or family.

As you can see in the X post (formerly tweet) below, Jawwadh has shown this feature in action by sharing a song on his Instagram story. It seems like once the audio surprise feature is selected, the album art and song details will not be revealed to the viewer unless and until they click on the “Play on Spotify” option. Spotify building a new sharing feature called "Share it as an audio surprise";



This will let users share a song with a gift wrap instead of album art and once the viewers tap on the Play on Spotify button it will unveil the song. pic.twitter.com/bok3dWDuMB— Saadh Jawwadh (@SaadhJawwadh) September 4, 2023

This finding comes after Spotify was spotted testing “song lyrics” a paid feature on the platform. And as CJ Stanley, the co-head of global communications at Spotify revealed to The Verge this decision is only part of a test. As of now, it is hard to say if this feature will ever see the light of the day, and if so, when. We will keep you updated on the developments. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts on this cool Spotify feature below.