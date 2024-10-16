Home > News > Spotify Expands Music Video Feature to Over 85 New Countries

Spotify Expands Music Video Feature to Over 85 New Countries

Anshuman Jain
How Much Does Spotify Pay
Image Courtesy: Shutterstock
In Short
  • Spotify's music video feature is expanding to over 85 new countries.
  • It lets users play music videos in the app similar to YouTube Music.
  • Select the "Switch to Video" option to watch the video in landscape mode.

Back in March, we covered that Spotify is experimenting with a new feature to play music videos in their app akin to YouTube. Since then, there has been radio silence, but the feature is now rolling out widely to 85 additional countries for Spotify Premium members.

Previously. it was available in only 11 regions, including the U.K., Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya, with Egypt added to the list later on. But now, more people will be able to use this new switch to video mode option in the Spotify app.

As you can see in the video, there should be a new option available when playing a song called “Switch to video”. Pressing it will let you play the music video of the song in landscape mode.

We tried looking for the feature on our devices in India, but the option wasn’t live for now. It could be rolling out in phases so we might get it later. However, note that this music video feature will be exclusive to Spotify Premium members only.

Part of the appeal of using YouTube is watching the music videos of our favorite tracks, but it seems like Spotify is trying its best to cover that market as well. You can already do this on YouTube Music. However, I don’t feel Spotify adding this new option will affect YouTube in any sort of way. What do you think about this new “Switch to video” option on Spotify? Have you received it yet? Let us know in the comments below.

Anshuman Jain

