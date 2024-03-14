You Can Now Watch Music Videos in the Spotify App

Spotify is adding one of YouTube Music’s highlight features: the ability to watch music videos for songs right from the app. While Spotify already plays a vertical looping clip of the song, this new feature will let you play the entire music video from the start. This will surely make your music streaming experience more engaging on Spotify.

The company announced that this new feature will be available in Beta for Premium users only. The new feature will start with a limited catalog featuring artists such as Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, Aluna, and Asake. More artists will be added later with plans to make it available across thousands of songs. Image Courtesy: Spotify

To use this feature, users will have to toggle the Switch to Video option in available music tracks. Doing so will play the video from the beginning. Users will have the option to watch it in full screen by rotating their phones in landscape orientation.

From what it appears, you will be able to disable music videos using the Switch to Audio option and this will bring you back to the regular music interface.

For now, the feature will be a limited release across 11 regions, including the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya. We expect more regions to be added over time as the catalog expands.

As per Spotify’s Global Head of Consumer Experience, Sten Garmark, these regions were selected “based on a number of criteria including market size and the availability of local content support.” More regions will be supported as the feature comes out of beta.

Music videos will be available on Android, iOS, desktop, and web versions of Spotify. The beta is rolling out starting today, and as mentioned above, will be exclusive for Premium plan subscribers. This has been one of the most requested features on the platform since YouTube Music came out. And I, for one, am excited to see it finally come to fruition. What are your thoughts about this new music video feature? Tell us in the comments below.