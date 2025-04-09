Amidst Rumors, Spotify Reaffirms Premium Subscription Will Remain Ad-Free

With Spotify Premium, you can enjoy listening to music and podcasts without being interrupted by annoying ads played in the free tier. However, after a few separate instances, rumors started circulating that the music streaming service may bring ads to its Premium tier. Now, Spotify has come out to clarify that their Premium subscription will remain ad-free.

Spotify‘s official X account recently addressed the ongoing rumors about the company introducing ads in the Premium plan. The post stated, “This rumor is false. Premium music listening is and will remain ad-free“, clearing out any confusion one might have.

They doubled down on their commitment when responding to an X user’s comment. So, suffice it to say that Spotify won’t be joining the league of other streaming services that have introduced ads in their paid plans.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

These rumors started after a few Spotify Premium users were getting ads on their accounts. Spotify addressed these issues and restored the ad-free playback, chalking it up to a bug. But this ignited the fire for rumor mills, leaving many wondering whether the company is plotting to introduce ads for premium subscribers.

This would make sense, given that we are hearing about a new Music Pro plan on the way, which will add support for high-res music streaming on the platform. But for now, we are glad that won’t be the case anytime soon, as Spotify is sticking to its guns when it comes to an ad-free listening experience. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below.