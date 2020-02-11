Spotify initially launched Spotify Kids in beta last October in Ireland and now, the Swedish audio streaming giant has expanded the service to various markets including Australia, the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, and New Zealand.

Unlike the standard Spotify experience, there is no ad-supported free tier on Spotify Kids and it is exclusive to Spotify Premium Family subscribers. Parents get the option to choose between ‘Audio for Younger Kids’ or ‘Audio for Older Kids’ based on their kid’s age.

“We are excited to be expanding the Spotify Premium Family experience with a dedicated app just for our youngest fans. Spotify Kids is a personalized world bursting with sound, shape and color, where our young listeners can begin a lifelong love of music and stories,” said Spotify’s Chief Premium Business Officer Alex Norström.

The audio library present in the Spotify Kids app is curated manually by a team of experienced editors. This way, you no longer have to worry about your kids being exposed to explicit songs that in turn might cause an impact on their personality at a young age.

Getting started with Spotify Kids is quite simple. Download the eponymous app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and log in with your account with Spotify Premium subscription. You can then set up profiles for your kids through which they will be able to access the service.

Unfortunately, the service is not available for the Indian market quite yet. We can expect Spotify to bring Spotify Kids to India in the next phase of expansion as the streaming giant already offers Spotify Family in the country.