SoundCloud has partnered with Twitch to help creators monetize their content. Through this partnership, SoundCloud Pro, SoundCloud Premier, and Repost by SoundCloud creators can fast-track their Twitch Affiliate status to start getting paid for their streams.

“It’s an unsettling time for everyone right now, and we know COVID-19 has been especially hard on musicians who were scheduled to play live shows over the next few months. Many creators are turning to live video streaming platforms to connect with their fans. Now, wherever you’re social distancing, you can still connect to millions of fans IRL and get paid for your work.”, wrote SoundCloud in a blog post.

If you’re one of those eligible creators, you may sign up for a Twitch account and submit your username along with other essential details in this Google Form. Once you’ve done that, you should hopefully be getting an affiliate program invitation from Twitch within days.

Fans can then subscribe to Twitch channels of their favorite creators for extra perks, ad-free viewing, and cheer them with Twitch Bits. SoundCloud encourages creators to link their merch stores and add donation links so that fans can support them in this time of crisis.

It is worth noting that you will need Twitch Studio if you’re using a PC or OBS Studio (PC/Mac) to set up and customize your broadcast. You will find expert tips and recommendations to get started with Twitch Music on their dedicated support page.

In other news, SoundCloud is currently running a limited-time 50% off for its SoundCloud Pro. The offer is valid until March 30 within which you can sign up for an annual subscription of SoundCloud Pro at $6 per month. You may grab one to take part in this joint initiative.