Sony WH-CH720N Noise-Cancelling Headphones Introduced

Sony has launched a new pair of budget headphones called the WH-CH720N in India. The headphones come with noise-canceling capabilities, up to 50 hours of battery life, and much more. Have a look at all the features, the price, and more details below.

Sony WH-CH720N: Specs and Features

The Sony WH-CH720N has Dual Noise Sensor technology and Sony’s integrated Processor V1 chip for the noise cancellation to work. There’s also support for the Ambient mode (to let in the necessary background sounds) and the Adaptive Sound control feature.

The over-ear headphones are lightweight and contribute towards a sustainable environment as no plastic has been used in their packaging. They feature 30mm drivers and Sony’s signature Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), which keeps the high-quality elements of a song even when compressed. The audio-tuning by Sony ensures a balanced output and the V1 chip further reduces distortion. The DSEE Ultimate upscaling is available for both downloaded and Wi-Fi-streamed songs.

These can provide a playback time of up to 50 hours (up to 35 hours with noise-cancellation enabled) and support quick charging. This can provide a playback time of about an hour in just 3 minutes.

The calling experience is also ironed out with the inclusion of beamforming microphones with Precise Voice Pickup technology so that the voice is clearer. And the mics have the Wind Noise Reduction Structure for reduced background noises during calls.

Additionally, the WH-CH720N comes with multipoint connectivity, Swift Pair, Google’s Fast Pair, voice controls, button controls, Bluetooth version 5.2, and AAC and SBC audio codecs.

Price and Availability

The Sony WH-CH720N retail at Rs 9,990 and compete with headphones from the likes of Jabra, Sennheiser, JBL, and more. It will be available via www.ShopatSC.com, leading offline and online stores, and Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), starting March 17.

It comes in black, blue, and white colors.