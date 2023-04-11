Affordable Sony WH-CH520 Headphones Launched in India

Sony has introduced its new pair of headphones, the Sony WH-CH520 in the affordable price bracket in India. The new headphones come with up to 50 hours of playback time, compatibility with 360 Reality Audio, and more. Here are the details.

Sony WH-CH520: Specs and Features

The Sony WH-CH520 comes with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), which keeps the audio quality intact despite music compression. This works for Wi-Fi-streamed music or downloaded ones.

There’s support for Sony’s Multipoint connection, which allows you to switch between two connected devices with ease. This is voice-enabled. Google’s Fast Pair and Microsoft’s Swift Pair enable faster pairing. You can access various EQ settings for bass, treble, and vocal adjustments via the Sony Connect app.

The new on-ear Sony headphones are lightweight and come with a Swivel design, which enables easy portability. The 360 Reality Audio-compatible songs can allow customization as per your ear’s size and shape.

There’s a 30mm driver unit and support for Bluetooth version 5.2. The headphones also come with AAC and SBC audio codecs. For clear calling, there are beamforming microphones with Precise Voice Pickup technology. The Sony WH-CH520 also supports the wind noise reduction tech to reduce the background both during calls and while listening to music. These also provide convenient hands-free calling.

It is said to provide a total playback time of up to 50 hours, which decreases to 35 hours when noise-canceling is enabled. There’s support for fast charging, which provide a listening time of about an hour in just 3 minutes of charging.

Price and Availability

The Sony WH-CH520 retail at Rs 4,490 and can be bought via the www.ShopatSC.com portal, Sony retail stores, leading e-commerce platforms, and offline electronic stores.

The headphones come in Black, White, Beige, and Blue colors. So, what do you think about the new Sony headphones? Let us know in the comments below.