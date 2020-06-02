Sony has been really slow with the PS 5 news, and it seems the wait is only going to increase. After scheduling a PlayStation 5 event for June 4, Sony has today confirmed that the event has been postponed.

The decision has been taken in light of the anti-racism, and anti police brutality protests in the US. In its post announcing the postponement, Sony says “we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration.”

We were expecting Sony to show off gameplay for some of the PlayStation 5 games at the June 4 event. However, as of right now, there is no information on when the event will be held. Sony’s decision comes a few days after Google postponed the Android 11 beta launch scheduled for June 3. The Mountain View giant also cited similar reasons for its decision.

Sony’s decision is definitely understandable, and it comes from a good place. After all, gameplay reveals and other PS5 reveals would have taken away from the decidedly more important issues that the world is struggling with right now.

It remains to be seen when Sony schedules another event to showcase games for the PlayStation 5, but we have our ears to the ground on that one.