With India gearing up to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day next week, technology giants are offering attractive discounts on some of their popular products. Amazon is already selling the iPhone 12 mini for under Rs. 50,000 and today, Sony has announced its Republic Day sale offers. It kicks off today and will continue until 26th January.

Sony offers some amazing discounts on its popular ANC-backed headphones and TWS earbuds in India. Sony has slashed the price of its premium ANC headphones by up to Rs. 5,000 for the sale. While the previous-gen Sony WH-1000XM3 is currently on sale for Rs. 19,990 in India, the latest WH-1000XM4 headphones are selling for Rs. 24,990 during the sale.

If the aforementioned look pricey then you can go for their pocket-friendly versions as well. The Sony WH-CH710N and WH-H910N are on sale for Rs. 7,490 and Rs. 14,990 during Republic Day. Both of these headphones also support active noise cancellation. However, if you prefer TWS earbuds, then you are in luck.

Sony has also discounted its popular WF-1000X M3 TWS earbuds, which will be sold for Rs. 13,990 during the Republic Day sale. They have been discounted by Rs. 6,000 in India. You will also notice Rs. 5,000 price cut on other TWS earbuds, WF-SP800N and WF-XB700N.

You can check out the discounted price of Sony headphones and TWS earbuds during Republic day sales right here:

Model Name MRP (in INR) Offer Price (in INR) WH-1000XM4 29,990 24,990 WH-1000XM3 29,990 19,990 WH-XB900N 19,990 14,990 WH-H910N 24,990 14,990 WH-CH710N 14,990 7,490 WF-1000XM3 19,990 13,990 WF-SP800N 18,990 13,990 WF-XB700 11,990 6,990 WH-CH510 4,990 2,990 WI-XB400 4,990 2,990 WI-C310 3,290 1,999 WI-C200 2,990 1,699 XB12 4,990 2,990 XB43 21,990 14,990 XB33 15,990 11,490 XB23 10,990 7,990

Apart from headphones and speakers, Sony is also offering up to 30% discount on select Bravia TVs in India. You can get Bravia OLED TVs starting at Rs. 149,900 in India. You can pair these with Sony’s soundbars and party speakers, which have also bagged price cuts for the sale event. The company also offers finance schemes such as easy EMIs with zero down payment and up to 15% additional cashback on the purchase of any of the aforementioned products.