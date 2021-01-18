With the 72nd Republic Day right around the corner, Amazon India and Flipkart both are gearing up to kick off their celebratory sale events later this week. The latest Apple iPhone 12 lineup will get hefty discounts for the first time during the Republic Day sale. You will be able to get your hands on the iPhone 12 mini for as low as Rs. 49,000 in India during the sale.

The iPhone 12 mini was launched at Rs. 69,990 in India back in November last year. It is the smallest flagship since the Apple iPhone 5. My colleague Akshay has given this cute device his seal of approval already. So, if you are planning to buy a one-hand-friendly iPhone with a modern design as opposed to the iPhone SE 2020, then look no further than the iPhone 12 mini during Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale.

As you can see in the promotional image below, the iPhone 12 mini will be available at an attractive Rs. 10,000 discount during the sale. This includes the standard Rs. 5,500 price cut and Rs. 4,500 discount on using an SBI credit card to buy the device. Now, you can further bring the price down to under Rs. 50,000 by exchanging an old smartphone.

Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 10,900 on the exchange of older smartphones. You will get the maximum discount by exchanging a recent iPhone model. This brings the iPhone 12 mini’s price down to Rs. 49,000 during the Republic Day sale event. Now, it is sure to bring some new buyers to the company’s smallest iPhone offering.

We do have our reader’s best interests in mind though. So, we will suggest you not to exchange an older-gen iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or newer models (in good condition) for just Rs. 10,900 discount on Amazon. Instead, you could get a higher price by selling the said iPhone on eBay, Quikr, Cashify, and other similar websites in India. Using this route, your effective cost for the iPhone 12 mini will be much lower than Rs. 49,000 in India.

So, buy the iPhone 12 mini at Rs. 59,900 and sell your older iPhone at a higher price on other second-hand goods websites. If you have any other budget phone, then you could go for the exchange offer as well. Will you be upgrading to this cute iPhone model? Let us know in the comments below.

Buy iPhone 12 mini from Amazon India (starts at Rs. 59,990 during the sale)