Sony BRAVIA X80L TV with Google TV Launched in India

Sony has introduced the new high-end BRAVIA X80L TV in India. The new Smart TV comes with attractions like Dolby Atmos, Google TV, and much more. Have a look at the price, features, and more.

Sony BRAVIA X80L TV: Specs and Features

The Sony BRAVIA X80L comes in three display sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, and 85-inch. All models support the X1 4K HDR picture processor with an Object-based HDR remaster feature to adjust the contrast based on individual object colors. The TRILUMINOS Pro algorithm tries to produce natural colors. The TV also supports Dolby Vision.

There’s a focus on gaming too; the TV comes with ALLM (auto low latency mode) and HDMI 2.1 support. Features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode are also supported when the PS5 is connected. The Game Menu feature will let you change VRR, gaming status, and more settings.

The new BRAVIA X80L is also compatible with the BRAVIA CAM (sold separately) for audio and video adjustments based on your distance from the TV and your presence in the room. It also supports gesture controls. Google TV brings Google Assistant support and access to thousands of apps. It also supports the BRAVIA Core app, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

There is an X-Balanced speaker system with Dolby Atmos. Additionally, the Sony BRAVIA X80L comes with a voice search-enabled remote control, X-Protection PRO technology for better durability, and features like Ambient optimization, Light sensor, and Acoustic auto calibration technology. It also contributes to Sony’s sustainable environment initiative.

Price and Availability

The Sony BRAVIA X80L TV is priced at Rs 99,900 for the 43-inch model and Rs 1,14,900 for the 50-inch variant. Both will be available via popular online stores, Sony Centers, and major electronic stores, starting April 19. The price and availability details of the 85-inch model remain unknown.