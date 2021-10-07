Some Eligible PCs Reportedly Getting ‘This PC Can’t Run Windows 11’ Error

Earlier this week, Microsoft released Windows 11 and the update has started rolling out to PCs that meet the official Windows 11 system requirements. According to a report from Windows Latest, it appears like some eligible PCs are getting the infamous ‘This PC Can’t Run Windows 11’ error.

‘This PC Can’t Run Windows 11’ Error

In case you are out of the loop, here’s what the error message reads for some users when they try updating to Windows 11 from the Settings app: “This PC doesn’t currently meet all the system requirements for Windows 11. Get the details and see if there are things you can do in the PC Health Check app.”

While this error is expected if you are trying to check for Windows 11 update on an unsupported PC that doesn’t have one of the supported Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm CPUs, the report says that Windows is mistakenly flagging eligible PCs as incompatible, at least for some users.

Going by the report, Microsoft seems to be aware of the issue at hand. “We are aware of the issue, and we’re currently working for a fix,” Microsoft’s support staff reportedly told Windows Latest.

While Microsoft fixes the issue behind the scenes, you can try some troubleshooting measures mentioned in our guide on fixing ‘This PC Can’t Run Windows 11’ error when you’re upgrading your Windows 10 PC to Windows 11. If you are not sure about your PC’s eligibility for the Windows 11 update, you can use the PC Health Check app to check if your PC can run Windows 11. You can also choose to clean install Windows 11 using the ISO image.