Qualcomm Working on Next-Gen Snapdragon X2 Elite Chipsets

While recent reports suggest that Qualcomm’s ARM-based PC chips aka Snapdragon X series chipsets didn’t do well in the market, the chip giant is reportedly working on the second generation of the silicon. WinFuture reports that Qualcomm is internally testing the next-gen Snapdragon X Elite chips and its model number is “SC8480XP” bearing the codename “Project Glymur” or “Glymur.”

The first generation of Snapdragon X Elite chipsets had the model number “SC8380XP” and codename “Hamoa.” According to the report, Qualcomm may market “Snapdragon X2 Elite” as the next generation of its ARM PC chips. Further, the report says Qualcomm internally tested the SC8480XP chipset in July and August.

The report also stresses on Qualcomm’s internal naming convention for smartphone and PC chipsets. Earlier, Qualcomm chipsets were named after places in Hawaii, however, this time, Qualcomm appears to be using “Glymur” for the upcoming Snapdragon X2 Elite chipsets. For those curious, Glymur is the second-tallest waterfall in Iceland.

Now whether the reference to Iceland subtly hints that the processor will run cooler than the first generation is left for readers to interpret. In our Snapdragon X Elite benchmark testing, we found that the Oryon CPU performs well, but it also consumes up to 50W of power, which is significantly higher than Apple’s M-series SoCs.

Apart from that, the report mentions that Qualcomm is planning to introduce a new, 8-core X1P-24-100 SKU to the Snapdragon X Plus lineup. This will be the fifth X Plus chipset, and likely, the weakest one in the entire series. Qualcomm is hoping to gain market share with affordable Snapdragon X series laptops.