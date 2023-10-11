Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon X, the New Name for Its PC Platform

Qualcomm has introduced a new naming scheme for its PC Platform called the Snapdragon X series. This will be a major change since the chipmaker introduced the Snapdragon 8cx platform way back in 2018. Have a look at what Qualcomm plans to do next.

Snapdragon X Series Announced

The Snapdragon X series is a step forward in the direction to ‘revolutionize the next generation of PC experiences.‘ The new PC platform series will be aimed at providing enhanced performance, AI, connectivity, and battery life. It is said that 2024 will be the year for the PC industry and it remains to be seen what roadmap Qualcomm has planned for this.

Qualcomm will use its expertise in CPU, GPU, and NPU architecture for the new computing platform. Plus, it will incorporate the custom Qualcomm Oryon CPU (introduced last year), which will result in improved performance and power efficiency. This will be clubbed with Qualcomm’s NPU, which will make room for generative AI experiences. So, expect to see the power of AI on this front too.

It is said that Qualcomm has chosen the Snapdragon X branding to differentiate its PC platform from other categories. The new visual design will be clearer and will be symbolic of celebrating the next step in computing.

We still don’t know what the logo and platform badges will look like as these will be unveiled when the first Snapdragon X platform debuts. This is expected to happen during the upcoming Snapdragon Summit scheduled for October 24. This will also see the introduction of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform.

We will keep you in the loop for all the new updates Qualcomm will bring to our tables, so, stay tuned. Also, what are your thoughts about the new name for the Snapdragon PC platform? Share your thoughts in the comments below.