Samsung Exynos 2500 Specifications Leaked Online

Samsung introduced the Exynos 2400 a little while back with the new Galaxy S24 series, and now, the specifications for the next-gen Exynos 2500 chipset have surfaced online. According to OreXda on X (formerly Twitter), the Exynos 2500 may feature a deca-core (10 cores) CPU, just like the Exynos 2400. Here is everything you need to know about the Exynos 2500 SoC.

Samsung Exynos 2500 May be Built on a 3nm Process Node

According to the leak, the Exynos 2500 CPU may have 10 CPU cores, including an unannounced ARM Cortex-X5 core clocked between 3.3GHz to 3.2GHz. In addition, it will have 3x Cortex-A730 cores clocked between 2.5GHz to 2.3GHz and two more Cortex-A730 cores. There are four Cortex-A520 cores as well. The clock speed is currently unknown for these cores. X5 MP1 : 3.3GHz~3.2GHz

A730 MP3 : 2.5GHz~2.3GHz

A730 MP2: ?GHz~?GHz

A520 MP4: ?GHz~?GHz https://t.co/FkgK2TNh9u— Connor / 코너 / コナー (@OreXda) January 21, 2024

It’s also being said that the Exynos 2500 will be fabricated on Samsung Foundry’s 2nd-gen 3nm process node, which is reportedly better than TSMC’s 3nm (N3B) process technology. Apart from that, the CPU may feature the powerful Blackhawk core by ARM (Cortex-X5), which is said to deliver a huge CPU performance boost, comparable to Apple’s high-performance core.

However, from the leaked specifications, it appears that Samsung is still being conservative with peak core frequency. If we go by the leak, there is no jump in the Cortex-X5 core’s clock speed. Even if it gets a 100MHz bump, it won’t be able to compete with Apple’s high-performance core that can scale up to 3.78GHz. So, in terms of single-core performance, the Exynos 2500 will likely be behind Apple’s A-series chipset.

We have also heard from Qualcomm that the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 may feature Nuvia-designed Oryon CPU cores. Built on TSMC’s improved 3nm (N3P) process node, it will allow the American chipmaker to set a new benchmark in CPU performance.

Anyway, the latest Exynos 2400 has held up pretty well this year, and we are expecting Samsung to develop a competitive chipset next year too. So, what do you think about Exynos 2500’s core CPU architecture? Let us know in the comment section below.