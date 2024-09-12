Siri Not Available? You Are Not Alone, Some iOS 18.1 Beta Users Facing Siri Issues

While Apple’s new Apple Intelligent infused Siri is yet to arrive, the company gave a taste of the new interface with iOS 18.1 beta. However, for some iOS 18.1 users Hey Siri has not been working today and many have complained on platforms like X to express the inconvenience caused due to the weird bug.

Siri Not Available for Several iOS 18.1 Beta Users

Screenshot

If you are running iOS 18.1 beta on your iPhone or iPad, don’t bother trying to access Siri as you will see the “Siri Not Available Connect to Wi-Fi to complete Siri download.” message on your device. When you tap on the error message, you will see that your iPhone is trying to download support for processing Apple Intelligence models. However, it’s a dead end as the download never seems to finish and Siri won’t work.

Some of our iPhones at Beebom running on iOS 18.1 are facing the issue of Siri not working. However, not all devices have been affected.

Not only long pressing the side button, but the new Type to Siri feature in Apple Intelligence is also not working for users running iOS 18.1 beta. Thus, making it impossible to run Siri on iPhones and iPads with the beta update.

Thankfully, Macs running macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta are not facing Siri not available issues.

How to Fix Siri Not Available Issue

Well, so far, Apple has not acknowledged the issue and we are yet to see the company roll out a fix for the same. If Siri is not working for you, we recommend you downgrade to stable iOS 17 from iOS 18 beta if you want to use Siri on your iPhone or iPad. As of now, there is no fix for the glitch. We even tried turning our iPhone off and then on again, but the issue persists.