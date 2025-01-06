Shogun Season 2 Receives a Significant Production Update From the Creators

Everyone is well aware of how Shogun was supposed to be a limited series. But the show’s debut was followed by a historic success making it the most-viewed series on Hulu. Moreover, the Shogun team began to sweep the awards in every major award show such as the Emmys and the recent Golden Globes awards. Shogun has already been renewed for season 2. Now, Shogun’s creators have shared an exciting update about the ongoing production of season 2 following their triumph at the Golden Globes awards today.

Image Credit: Shogun by FX (X/@shogunfx)

First off, Rachel Kondo, the executive producer and creator of Shogun commented about how season 2 is shaping up, “Well, it’s ongoing,” and “We’re still trying. We haven’t given up. And I’m not sure what we can say.” While Rachel continued to drop hints, her husband, Justin Mark, one of the show’s executive producers and creators, gave away the major piece of news. He remarked:

“We’re about six weeks from the end of the writers room.” – Justin Marks (Creator of Shogun)

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Hiroyuki Sanada, Rachel Kondo, and Justin Marks — the creative minds behind the first season were returning alongside Michaela Clavell and James Clavell Estate to develop seasons 2 and 3. Now, the writers’ room is beginning to wrap up the script for season 2 in two months.

The writers will incorporate the unexplored characters, leftover ideas, and details to craft the upcoming seasons. As the production is in full swing, we will be hearing more news about it soon. That said, are you excited for Shogun season 2? Let us know in the comments below.