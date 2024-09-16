Shogun Sweeps Emmys 2024 with 18 Wins; Breaks Record Held by GoT

Based on James Clavell’s novel, the Japanese historical drama series arrived on February 27, 2024, for global fans. The first two episodes premiered simultaneously on FX, and then the remaining episodes arrived on our screens weekly. The series received tremendous praise throughout its run, and its popularity didn’t fade even after the first season finished – thanks to the excellent direction, script, cinematography, and other elements.

Ahead of the 2024 Emmys, fans predicted that Shogun would definitely grab a position among the nominated projects, and it did. However, what makes the assumptions exciting is that no one thought that a non-English project would break all the records with 18 wins out of 25 nominations. Apart from the Best Drama award, Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, who were in the lead roles, bagged Emmy for Best Actor and Actress; isn’t it crazy? The #Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series goes to @ShogunFX (@FXNetworks/@hulu). Congratulations! #76thEmmys #Emmys #TelevisionAcademy pic.twitter.com/yDDQyMnnFo— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 16, 2024

Game of Thrones won 12 Emmys in 2015, and the history was repeated in 2016 and 2019. No drama series was able to break its records for a long time, but this year, Shogun showed its potential by sweeping 18 Emmys in a single season. So, it’s understandable why the show has been renewed for two further seasons in a single go. Yes, you read it right; the Japanese drama has been greenlit for Seasons 2 and 3.

The second season’s script is already being written by Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks, and the filming is set to begin in January 2025. The details about the cast are under wraps; all we know for the time being is that Hiroyuki Sanada will reprise his role as lord of Kanto, Lord Yoshii Toranaga.

What made everyone fall in love with Shogun is the TV show’s realistic approach. The series tells a grounded story while also showing us a massive world. The acting is obviously great, but it’s the Japanese culture showcased in the show that captivated the fans. It’s sometimes beautiful and sometimes heartbreaking. The story catches you off-guard every time you predict something, and that’s the beauty of Shogun.

As of now, there’s no confirmation about when the show will return with Season 2. However, we’ll hopefully learn more about it sometime in 2025.