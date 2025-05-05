Shogun Season 2: Everything We Know About the Sequel So Far

FX’s Shogun TV show enthralled viewers with an intriguing political drama set in Japan. This is the most expensive series made by FX, and it automatically became the most-watched TV show on their platform as well. Shogun cemented its status as one of the greatest TV shows by winning 18 Emmys with its first season. After watching the outstanding Shogun finale ending, we know you are eager to know if we will get Shogun Season 2. Since we share your curiosity, we have compiled all the details about the second season of FX’s Shogun that we know so far.

Will There Be Shogun Season 2?

Image Credit: FX Networks

It should be noted that the showrunners, producers, and even the cast earlier shared their thoughts about Shogun being a limited series with just one season. This is primarily because the showrunners completely adapted the book into just a single season. However, as Shogun became FX’s most expensive series, most viewed, and most award-winning show on the platform, it essentially sowed the seeds for future seasons.

Previously, reports confirmed that Shogun Season 2 and Season 3 are under development. Later, the showrunners officially confirmed that Shogun is returning with two more seasons. And if you’ve been keeping up with the news, Shogun Season 2 is set to start production in January 2026.

In addition, it is confirmed that Hiroyuki Sanada, Michaela Clavell, Rachel Kondo, and Justin Marks — the creative minds behind the first season returned alongside James Clavell Estate (author’s team) to work on the upcoming seasons 2 and 3.

Image Credit: FX (via FX Networks Gallery)

Gina Balian, the President of FX Networks, recently shared a major update about the production of Shogun Season 2. It was announced that the second season’s production will commence in January 2026 in Vancouver, Canada.

The first season of Shogun took approximately three years to wrap production, delayed primarily due to the COVID pandemic. The show also had high production value as the team had to recreate Feudal Japan, authentic Japanese period costumes, and more. So, if we keep that timeline in mind, we can expect Shogun Season 2 to arrive in mid 2027 or early 2028.

We want the creators to take all the time they need and not rush the production to bring a fantastic sequel to fans. Currently, we don’t have a concrete release date or window for Shogun Season 2. We will have to wait a little longer to learn about Season 2’s release date.

How Many Episodes Will Shogun Season 2 Have?

Image Credit: FX (via FX Networks Gallery)

Shogun season 2 is listed for 10 episodes, which is in line with the first season. Justin Marks, one of the showrunners, confirmed that the writing work for all episodes, including the finale of season 2, has been completed.

We’re coming out of the writers room now. We are also done with the 10 episodes [for Shogun Season 2] and we have our finale now. But we’re very excited about the plan. I think the thing to take away, more than anything, is how, I hope people are going to be surprised with some of the big ideas as soon as the first episode of part two.



So, we’ll start there and see where it takes us for future stories. But we’re really excited about it, especially for Sanada.

What Will Be the Story of Shogun Season 2?

Image Credit: FX (via FX Networks Gallery)

The first season of Shogun concluded where James Clavell’s book ends, therefore, the showrunners are expanding beyond the source material with an original storyline in Season 2. Hiroyuki Sanada commented about how they are going beyond, but retaining the essence of James’s story:

We don’t have James Clavell’s novel anymore, but we learned his spirit and the taste of storytelling. All his DNA is in our bodies, I believe. Keeping quality is the most important thing to me.

In a recent press release shared by FX Network, it was revealed that Shogun season 2 takes place 10 years after the events of season 1. The series is said to “continue the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined.”

So, the creators can take further inspiration from the real-life story of Ieyasu Tokugawa, as the source material was written based on his life story and the power struggle involving him. The first season ended with Toranaga poised to become the next Shogun.

Hence, the upcoming new season will focus on Toranaga’s rise along with his advisor during the Edo period in Feudal Japan. Justin Marks also hinted that season 2 could take a darker turn — “But part two is, as second chapters go, kind of a darker chapter.”

Shogun Season 2: Confirmed Cast Members

Image Credit: FX (via FX Networks Gallery)

At the time of writing, only two actors have been officially declared to return as part of the cast of Shogun Season 2. It is a no-brainer that Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis will reprise their roles as Lord Yoshii Toranaga and John Blackthorne, respectively. FX Networks has yet to unveil the complete cast of the second season of Shogun.

Along with the main duo, other characters who survived the events of season 1, such as Usami Fuji (Moeka Hoshi), Father Martin Alvito (Tommy Bastow), and others, may reprise their roles for the second season. Since the showrunners opted for a 10-year time-skip, we can expect some new faces to join the cast in season 2. Hiroyuki Sanada also shared a small update about the cast:

“We’re going to have half cast [from season 1] remaining, and then half new cast coming,”

Will Mariko Be in Shogun Season 2?

Image Credit: FX (via FX Networks Gallery)

Anna Sawai, who portrayed the role of Lady Todo Mariko, bagged an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her incredible performance in the debut season of Shogun.

In the penultimate episode, Mariko sacrifices her life as she dies during an explosion. But still, fans hope to see her again in the events of Shogun season 2. But as we all know, it is only possible if the new season includes flashbacks, involving Lady Mariko. Sawai also commented on her future in the Shogun series, saying:

They can do that [flashback]. I don’t know if it’s necessary though. I don’t want them to write something just to have her in it, like it feels a little forced. I’m happy. I just want to watch it as an audience. I was telling them I’m happy to go to set and like walk the dogs or be with the horses, that’s my next job.

Is Shogun Going to Have More Seasons?

Image Credit: FX (via X/@shogunfx)

As mentioned earlier, Shogun has been renewed for not just a second season but also a third season. This is because the showrunners have already planned the original story they are going to tell in the upcoming seasons. Marks said that “The third season is really an ending. We know where it starts, and we know where it ends, and we know who is there on that journey.”

Currently, the showrunners are completely focused on season 2, but the Shogun series will conclude with a third season in the future.

As Clavell’s daughter remarked, the audience demand can drive the decision, and it indeed turned out to be true. So, bookmark this page to stay up to date with more updates about season 2, and do let us know your thoughts about the new season in the comments below.