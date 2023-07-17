Last year, Apple unveiled the ultra-premium and rugged Apple Watch Ultra alongside the Apple Watch Series 8. Now this year, we are already expecting the second-gen of the watch to arrive with the iPhone 15 lineup in September. And to keep your interest spiked, we have a very interesting Apple Watch Ultra update for you. Keep reading to unveil the latest rumor surrounding the second-gen Apple Watch Ultra.

Next-Gen Apple Watch Ultra With 3D Printed Parts?

Renowned Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently revealed via Twitter and Medium that the second-gen Apple Watch Ultra, set to launch in September, will boast 3D-printed mechanical components. The highlight of this revelation is “mechanical components.”

The only mechanical components in the current Apple Watch Ultra are the Digital Crown, the Side Button, and the Action Button. This means that all three components will be digitally printed instead of being crafted out of the CNC machine process. 2H23 New Apple Watch Ultra mechanical parts to adopt 3D printing technology; key suppliers including IPG Photonics, Farsoon and BLT / 2H23新款Apple Watch Ultra機構件生產將採用3D列印技術，IPG Photonics、華曙高科與鉑力特為關鍵供應商https://t.co/PngNIIihC9— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) July 14, 2023

Kuo adds, “My latest survey indicates that Apple is actively adopting 3D printing technology, and it’s expected that some of the titanium mechanical parts of the 2H23 new Apple Watch Ultra will be made by 3D printing.“

If Kuo’s prediction comes to life, it will mean reduced production costs and production time for the Apple Watch Ultra. But will this have any effect on the overall price of the product? That is something we have to wait for. On an optimistic note, if the Cupertino tech giant is able to successfully pull this off, it will be only a matter of time before we see an iPhone with 3D printed parts, followed by MacBooks, iPads, and more Apple products.

As of now, we do not have much information about the second-gen Apple Watch Ultra. Apple is quite good at keeping the lid intact and hence the flow of information is limited at the moment. Although Kuo is a highly trusted source, we urge you to treat this revelation with a grain of salt.

So, stick around with us to get notified of the latest updates on the Apple Watch Ultra. In the meanwhile, comment down your thoughts on the infusion of 3D-printed technology in the Apple Watch Ultra down below.

Featured Image: Apple Watch Ultra