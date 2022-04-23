Samsung’s New #YouMake Campaign Lets You Customize Galaxy Smartphones, TVs, and More

If you are a fan of unique and customized gadgets, Samsung has now got a cool program for you. The South Korean giant announced its #YouMake campaign at this year’s CES, and now, it has introduced the program in various countries around the world to help users customize Samsung products, including Galaxy smartphones, Samsung TVs, refrigerators, and more. Check out the details below to find out more.

Samsung Launches #YouMake Program

Samsung recently shared an official blog post to announce the launch of the #YouMake program. The company has also created a dedicated #YouMake page on its official website, showcasing the different products and ways that you can customize to get a personalized experience with Samsung products. This is similar to the now-dead Moto Maker program, which allowed users to customize their phones in different and more ways.

To recall, Samsung has been putting a lot of focus on customized products as it launched an array of “bespoke” products, including the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition, Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick, and more. Now, with the #YouMake program, the company wants to expand its vision for customized products and aims to offer more personalized product experiences to customers.

If you go to the #YouMake page on Samsung’s website, you will get the option to customize the products with different styles and color combinations to truly make them yours. For instance, if you choose to customize a Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, you can choose the colors for the different parts of the device’s exterior to match your style. Other than the Galaxy smartphone, the #YouMake program is applicable to other Samsung products like refrigerators, Frame TVs, the Freestyle projector, and more.

The Samsung #YouMake program will be available in 8 countries, including the US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, South Korea, and the Netherlands, by next month. Going forward, the program will be expanded throughout other countries around the world where Samsung operates.

So, what do you think about Samsung’s new #YouMake program? Do you like the idea of customized products? Let us know your views and thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned for more such interesting stories.