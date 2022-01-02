Samsung Unveils LED-Fitted Smart Guitar Ahead of CES 2022; Check it Out!

Although many companies have already backed out from the physical exhibition of CES 2022, most of them have announced to unveil their CES-focused products and services virtually during the event period. Now, Samsung has unveiled its C-Lab (Creative Lab) projects that will be showcased during CES 2022. One of the highlights from Samsung’s experimental lab includes a smart guitar and a collaborative platform for musicians to play music together.

Dubbed as ZamStar, the project includes ZamString, which is an LED-fitted smart guitar, and the ZamStar app that provides a platform for musicians to showcase their skills and collaborate with each other. The company has already created a dedicated website for ZamStar, including an informative video about the project. You can check it out from right here.

ZamStar by Samsung C-Lab

Starting with the ZamStar app, it is primarily a collaborative platform for musicians to come and play their music together. With ZamStar, users can record and share their performances and musical pieces with a community of musicians. They can then collaborate with each other by stacking multiple musical recordings on top of their recordings to create a collaborative melody.

It is essentially, as Samsung describes, an online jamming platform where expert and novice musicians, would be able to perform, learn, and create a variety of musical pieces. Samsung asserts that ZamStar allows for “a non-real-time collaboration” between musicians by stacking performances anytime, anywhere.

Coming to the ZamString, it is a Samsung-made smart guitar that comes with guiding LED lights on its fretboard. The guitar can also connect to the ZamStar app and receive musical information from it to help novice musicians learn to play the instrument with ease.

The LED lights on the fretboard of the guitar act as a learning mechanism to help amateur guitarists learn and practice the art. Once users learn the basics, they can use ZamString along with the ZamStar app to play along with other musical instruments with relevant fingering guides for selected music.

The ZamStar app can also set various sound effects to match a specific song and enhance the musical piece. For instance, you can play a tune with a clean patch during recording and add a distortion patch to the tune later with ZamStar.

So, that was all about ZamStar and ZamString from Samsung’s C-Lab. The Korean giant will showcase and detail the project during CES 2022. So, stay tuned for more updates.