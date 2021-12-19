LG Announces a TV with Wheels for CES 2022; Check It out Right Here!

CES 2022 is only a few weeks away and major tech companies are preparing to showcase their latest products innovations at the event. LG is also one of them, and before the event kicks off on January 5, the company has decided to give a glimpse of its unique Lifestyle TV lineup that the company is looking to unveil at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. Here’s what LG will unveil at CES 2022.

LG Showcases Unique TVs

The company recently shared an official blog post to give a first look at its upcoming TV models and even shared some interesting details about them. The company has unveiled the LG StandbyME TV (model 27Art10) and the LG Objet TV (model 65Art90) that are designed to offer first-of-its-kind features and a private-viewing experience to users.

LG Objet TV (65-inch)

Starting with the LG Objet TV, it is a 65-inch OLED TV that resembles a canvas and can be leaned onto a wall at up to a 5-degrees angle and resembles artwork in a gallery. It features an interchangeable fabric cover, designed by Danish textile innovator Kvadrat, on the front. The fabric cover will be available in three unique colors, namely Kvadrat Beige, Kvadrat Redwood, and Kvadrat Green.

Users will be able to press a button on their remote control to lower the fabric-covering to reveal the 65-inch OLED Evo panel of the TV to get a full-viewing experience or partially cover the display for a Line-View experience to show various widgets, much like its OLED rollable TV from 2018. The LG Objet TV also comes with an 80W, 4.2-channel sound system to deliver an immersive audio experience.

LG StandbyME TV (27-inch)

Coming to the LG StandbyME TV, the device has a unique TV-on-wheels design that lets users move the entire TV set from room to room to offer users a private-viewing experience. It is essentially a wireless TV set with a built-in battery that comes with a movable stand with concealed wheels. It can be tilted, rotated, and even swiveled. Furthermore, users can detach the TV screen from the movable stand to use the device as a very large tablet, as it comes with a touch-enabled display.

The LG StandbyME TV sports a 27-inch LCD panel. It will also offer support for popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. The wireless StandbyME TV can run for up to 3 hours on a single charge. It also comes with connectivity options like NFC for smartphone mirroring, a USB port, and an HDMI input. It also comes with a fabric finish at the back.

LG is yet to reveal more details on these two TV models. So, we will have to wait for LG to officially unveil the Objet and the StandbyME TV models at CES 2022. We will keep you posted, so stay tuned. What do you think about these unique TV sets from LG? Would you purchase the Objet or the StandbyME TV when they launch in the market? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.