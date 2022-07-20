Next Samsung Unpacked Event Confirmed for August 10

Following the appearance of a leaked invite and then an official teaser, Samsung has now revealed that it will host the next Unpacked event on August 10 to “unfold your world!” The event will see the arrival of the next-gen Galaxy Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4, alongside a couple of more products. Here’s what to expect.

Samsung’s Next Event Announced

Samsung will host the Unpacked event online at 9 am ET (6:30 pm IST). The event will be live-streamed via Samsung’s YouTube channel and you can catch live details on Samsung Newsroom global. To recall, the same invite was leaked by Evan Blass, which was eventually taken down.

The invite gives a sneak peek at Samsung’s next Galaxy Foldable, which is presumably the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with the clamshell design. This matches the recently leaked official render of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 painted in a purple hue. Hence, we can expect the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to majorly look like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 but there will be subtle changes like new color options, a narrower hinge, a tapered design, and more.

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it has also been leaked in the past and is expected to share the design with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 while carrying a few changes here are there. Both devices are speculated to come with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, improved cameras, a better display, bigger and long-lasting batteries, and much more. The devices are also slated to have aggressive pricing but we need more clarity on this.

In addition, Samsung is highly expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 5 Series and the next-gen Galaxy Buds at the event.

Samsung has also opened pre-reservation for the upcoming Galaxy products and you can visit Samsung’s reservation page for the same. This will be a commitment-free offer, which means you won’t have to pay for pre-ordering. The various deals to explore include $200 credit on the bundle (Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds), $150 credit on the Galaxy phone and smartwatch, $130 credit on the Galaxy phone and the Buds, and $80 credit on the Galaxy Buds and Watch. There is individual credit of up to $100 too.

It remains to be seen how all these products pan out. We shall get all the details on the launch. So, don’t forget to tune in!