Apart from launching the Galaxy S20 FE 5G today, Samsung has also launched its digital content service dubbed Samsung TV Plus in India. It is an exclusive service for Samsung Smart TV users and Galaxy device owners. It allows you to access select-free live channels and on-demand content without any additional charge.

So starting today, Samsung Smart TV users will be able to access 27 local and global channels without any subscriptions, sign-ups, or external devices such as a set-top box. The service will available for all Samsung Smart TV models that came out after 2016. Moreover, going forward, Samsung promises to add more content providers to make the service more versatile and competitive.

Apart from Smart TVs, the service will also be available for Samsung Galaxy phone owners running Android 8.0 (Oreo) or higher. An app for the service will be available in the Samsung Galaxy Store and the Google Play Store in April.

Now, for the uninitiated, with the launch of Samsung TV Plus in India, the service is now available in 14 countries around the globe. It is available in the US, Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, and other locations. In the global market, Samsung TV Plus users get access to over 800 channels ranging from sports, music, travel to news, and entertainment.

So, if you are a Samsung Smart TV user, I suggest you check out Samsung TV Plus on its official website and download the app on your Samsung TV.