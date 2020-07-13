Samsung has refreshed its Internet of Things (IoT) product portfolio today by launching the SpaceMax Family Hub refrigerator in India. The refrigerator has a capacity of 657 liters. It boasts a 21.5-inch FHD touch screen display along with 25W speakers.

The refrigerator comes with multiple cool features to enhance the overall user experience. The South Korean tech giant has equipped a built-in camera that lets users take a sneak peek inside the refrigerator without having to open it. The camera interface opens with a multi-finger swipe down gesture.

One handy aspect of Family Hub is the presence of the Meal Planner feature. It recommends smart recipes based on your diet preferences. This way, you can stay prepared with all perishables for the week.

Thanks to the Home Control feature, Family Hub owners can control and monitor connected appliances like Samsung FlexWash washing machines and Samsung Galaxy smartphones from the screen. One could also mirror smartphone or TV to Family Hub’s display.

The refrigerator has Bixby integration and hence, you can issue voice commands for getting quick access to news, weather, and even calls. Other features of Family Hub include a non-plumb dispenser, deodorizing filter, rapid cooling, and digital inverter for up to 50 percent energy savings.

SpaceMax Family Hub: Price

Samsung has launched the SpaceMax in a Premium Black Matt finish. It will be available to buy at Rs.2,19,900. If you’re interested, you may pre-order on Flipkart, Samsung.com, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijaysales.

The pre-order period is from July 13 to July 26, within which you can avail a discounted price of Rs. 1,96,990. The company is also offering additional benefits such as up to Rs.9,000 cashback and a free Galaxy Note 10 Lite during the pre-order period.