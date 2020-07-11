Apart from working on high-end smartphones and environment-friendly charging adapters, Samsung is also aiming to push the battery life of its devices. Now, a recent report suggests that the company might bring a whopping 7000mAh battery in their upcoming M-Series smartphone.

According to the report, the Seoul-based company recently certified the Galaxy M41 in China that is rumored to feature a massive battery. The company reportedly canceled the device previously. However, the recent certification suggests otherwise and also hints that the smartphone will come with a 6800mAh battery.

The report also states that although the actual rated capacity of the battery is 6800mAh, Samsung might round off that figure to 7000mAh in the promotion of the smartphone. So, the “typical” capacity, which is the battery capacity shown in promotional events will be 7000mAh.

Now, currently, among the Samsung devices, the M31 features the largest battery. However, the battery capacity of the M31 is 6000mAh. And if Samsung can make this leap of another 1000mAh, you can imagine how good the battery life of the M41 would be.

Also, a bigger battery means a bigger body for the device. The M31 that features the 6000mAh battery is 6.4-inches. Now, it highly unlikely that the bigger 7000mAh battery would be smaller than the 6000mAh battery. So, the M41 might feature a bigger body and, in turn, probably a larger screen.

Now, if I were you, then I would take all this information with a grain of salt and wait for the company’s official announcement. Until then, all we can do is speculate and we are doing just that. So we have to just wait and watch if our speculations become true or not.